What is Bulfleet?

Bulfleet is massive online space strategy game. It is free and can be played instantly, you just need a web browser like Internet Explorer or Firefox. Register now and experience hundreds of hours interesting gameplay versus thousands of players from all over the world! Develop your home planet, build new structures and research new technologies. Create powerful alliances or lead your ships in great star wars! Conquest the world of Bulfleet and write your own Space Saga!